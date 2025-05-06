Barclays PLC Sells 27,508 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,508 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 450,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

GMRE stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.25 million, a PE ratio of -386.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,400.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

