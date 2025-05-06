Barclays PLC Takes Position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOBO. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get South Bow alerts:

South Bow Stock Performance

South Bow stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. South Bow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70.

South Bow Announces Dividend

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. South Bow’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOBO shares. CIBC lowered shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on South Bow

South Bow Company Profile

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.