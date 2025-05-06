Barclays PLC Takes Position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOBO. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
South Bow Stock Performance
South Bow stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. South Bow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70.
South Bow Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. South Bow’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOBO shares. CIBC lowered shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on South Bow
South Bow Company Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than South Bow
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.