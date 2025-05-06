Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HURN. Wedbush boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $148.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.87 and a 1-year high of $153.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,927.38. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $66,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,114.23. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,420,861. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

