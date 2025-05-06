BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 943,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BCAT stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.92%.

