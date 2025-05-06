BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $57.95 million for the quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCPC

Insider Transactions at BlackRock TCP Capital

In related news, CEO Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,663.38. This represents a 34.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Wolfe acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,984.36. This represents a 320.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $146,444. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.