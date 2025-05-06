Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $457.88 million for the quarter.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

OBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.