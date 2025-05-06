Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BOX were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOX. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $3,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BOX by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after acquiring an additional 210,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in BOX by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 317,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $38,641.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,730.45. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $81,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,452.76. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,022 shares of company stock worth $2,198,045. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

BOX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BOX opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

