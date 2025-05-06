Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

