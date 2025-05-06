Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,640 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRDG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRDG

Bridge Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.