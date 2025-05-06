BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Stock Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $24.82.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

