Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Bristow Group worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 795.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 448,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $850.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

In other Bristow Group news, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,848. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $272,245.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,188,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,299,923.75. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

