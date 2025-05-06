Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.21% of Capital City Bank Group worth $32,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $632.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

