Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 748,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 230,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.37. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCBG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

