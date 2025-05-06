CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stake Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 208.52 and a beta of 3.28. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAVA. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

