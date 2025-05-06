Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Central Pacific Financial worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPF stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $728.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

