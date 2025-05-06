Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CET. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth $13,691,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CET opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Central Securities Co. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

