Cerity Partners LLC Sells 27,130 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,612,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27,130 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $773,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.35 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

