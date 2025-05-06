CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. Methanex has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

