Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 252.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 190,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 551,896 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 158,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Energy Fuels

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a market cap of $338.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.57. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

