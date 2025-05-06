Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.36. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

