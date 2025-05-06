Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

CBAN stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $274.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

