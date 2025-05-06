Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 77,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.74. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

