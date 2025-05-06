Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stake Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.55. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTBI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

