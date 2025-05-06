Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Position Decreased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Credicorp by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 494,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,657,000 after acquiring an additional 280,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAP opened at $200.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

