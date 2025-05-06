Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Position Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 160.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DH. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 467.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 97,617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 115,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

DH opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $299.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. Analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

