Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DMRC. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Digimarc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Digimarc from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $296.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

