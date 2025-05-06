Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 208,550 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,550 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.89% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $28,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $45.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.03 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

