Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,136 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,965,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.67% of Bumble worth $32,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Bumble by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

Bumble stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

