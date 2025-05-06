Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 466,225 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $32,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 21,650.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVH. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy acquired 11,040 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,470.40. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 389,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,926.04. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan B. Springstubb bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.50. This represents a 73.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Further Reading

