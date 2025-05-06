Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,250 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.29% of Universal Insurance worth $31,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 570,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 285,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 128,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 38,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at $21,863,616. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $394.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.