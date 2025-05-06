Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $30,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HONE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $512.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.60.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HONE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

