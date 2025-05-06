Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 101,192 Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,192 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.86% of Astrana Health worth $32,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Astrana Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,685,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,748,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Astrana Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 140,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth $13,383,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTH opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

