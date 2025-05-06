Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 12,974 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,098,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.21% of Fastly worth $29,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $7,618,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 676,408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 35,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $285,492.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,488,540.04. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,364,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,592,558.88. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,903 shares of company stock valued at $798,627. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $838.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

