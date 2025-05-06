Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 157,779 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,466,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flywire were worth $30,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $35,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $24,363,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,562 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,741,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,238,000 after purchasing an additional 781,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FLYW opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flywire from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

