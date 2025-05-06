Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 208,810 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,523,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $29,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 91,733 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 78,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 159,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 76,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

