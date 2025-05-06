Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 38,585 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Franco-Nevada worth $28,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,024.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 335,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 141,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $167.91 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $178.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average is $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

