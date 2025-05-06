Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,431 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.45% of Beazer Homes USA worth $29,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BZH opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $662.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.