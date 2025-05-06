Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.50% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $28,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,899,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,943,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 184,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PLAY stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

