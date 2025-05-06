Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $32,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Ingevity by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.31. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $56.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Ingevity

About Ingevity

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.