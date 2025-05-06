Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $30,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGR opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $478.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

