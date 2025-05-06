Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.21% of Central Garden & Pet worth $30,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CENT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,203,000 after purchasing an additional 125,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CENT shares. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

