Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of TFS Financial worth $32,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TFS Financial by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,062.84. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $288,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,523.92. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,540 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFS Financial stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.78. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 403.57%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

