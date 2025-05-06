Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,851,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $31,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth about $8,489,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Paysafe by 273.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at about $764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PSFE opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $914.49 million, a PE ratio of -40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

