Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.13% of QuantumScape worth $30,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $67,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,658.14. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $282,289.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 930,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,084. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,198 shares of company stock valued at $748,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

