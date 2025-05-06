Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.33 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,989 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $28,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 891.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,115.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.7 %

LBRDA stock opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

