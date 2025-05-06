Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.15 Million Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,272,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $31,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,203,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after acquiring an additional 336,770 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,526,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after acquiring an additional 174,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,233 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 905,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYGN. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

