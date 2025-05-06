Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.24 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,910,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 454,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.32% of Medical Properties Trust worth $31,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 44,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

