Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.82 Million Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.53% of Heritage Commerce worth $31,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 170,989 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,546.24. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.6 %

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $569.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HTBK. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

