Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.89 Million Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,413,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aegon were worth $31,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68,310 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 126,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Trading Up 1.5 %

Aegon stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. Aegon Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Aegon Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

