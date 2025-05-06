Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.17 Million Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,379,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,180 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $32,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $76,271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,652,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,021 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,803,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,173 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 225,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,433,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 155,838 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

